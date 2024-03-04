Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,744,205 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

