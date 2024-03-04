Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 189,021 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Block by 337.9% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 26,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

SQ stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 466.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

