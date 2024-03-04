Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $18,141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.