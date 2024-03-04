Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 41,603 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,603 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $591.35 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.58 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.66 and its 200-day moving average is $506.50.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

