Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,567,484 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,567,484 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 281,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in General Motors by 150.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 84.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 144,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in General Motors by 63.4% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

