Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
