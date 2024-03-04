Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

