Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
