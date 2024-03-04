DURECT (DRRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.

DURECT Stock Down 1.9 %

DRRX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

