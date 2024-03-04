Ergo Price Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $178.38 million and $710,098.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00003713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,113.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.59 or 0.00699483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00052636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00225519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00164754 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,769,922 coins and its circulating supply is 73,769,802 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.