dogwifhat Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $367.32 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 380.6% higher against the US dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,920,173 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,920,172.89. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.63110898 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $394,012,484.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

