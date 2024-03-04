Evercore ISI Trims Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Target Price to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

