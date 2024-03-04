Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spartan Delta (SDE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spartan Delta (TSE: SDE) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Spartan Delta had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.30 on Monday. Spartan Delta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

