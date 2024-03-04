Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

