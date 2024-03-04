Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.4 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.