Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 967.4 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $50.10.
