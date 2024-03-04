Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,527 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of MCRB opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
