Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

