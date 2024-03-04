Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 32,268 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

