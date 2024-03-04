Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,239 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of L opened at $74.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

