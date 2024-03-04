Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $188.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

