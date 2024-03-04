Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,688.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,431.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,158.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

