Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

UFPI stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

