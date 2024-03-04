Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Dover by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dover by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

