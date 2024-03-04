Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,083,220. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
