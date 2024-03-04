Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $92.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $90.57 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in GMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

