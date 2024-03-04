StockNews.com Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

