Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.83.

NTNX stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $82,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,373,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

