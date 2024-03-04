Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Birks Group stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

