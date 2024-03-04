Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increases By 14.3%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

