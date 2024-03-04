Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 15.5 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.