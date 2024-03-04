California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,301 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

HSIC stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

