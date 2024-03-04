Fernbridge Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,477 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

