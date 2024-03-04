Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,595 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

View Our Latest Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

