14,498 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of PNM stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

