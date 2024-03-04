Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 11,861 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sempra by 87.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,010,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,753,000 after buying an additional 470,521 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sempra by 119.4% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 109,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 59,551 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sempra by 71.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 366,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sempra by 109.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sempra by 122.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $69.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

