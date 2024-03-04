Teza Capital Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,685 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Invesco by 276.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Invesco by 99.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,778 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.