Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 706,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,754 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 626,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 171,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

