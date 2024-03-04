Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 189.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 79.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $330,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $8.68 on Monday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

