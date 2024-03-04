Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

