Scholar Rock (SRRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.68 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 716.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

