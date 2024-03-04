Scholar Rock (SRRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $15.68 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.
In other news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
