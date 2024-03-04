Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $821,342.76

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Energi has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $19.75 million and $821,342.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00019308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,281,109 coins and its circulating supply is 74,282,936 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

