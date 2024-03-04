UMA (UMA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.84 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00006674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $340.79 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,243,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,517,710 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

