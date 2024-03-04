Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 18,835 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.