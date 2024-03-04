Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 712,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 687,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949 in the last ninety days. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

