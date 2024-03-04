Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 12,620 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $30.99.
In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,038,235 shares in the company, valued at $102,649,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,443,235 shares of company stock valued at $27,051,095 and have sold 2,257,282 shares valued at $44,011,561. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
