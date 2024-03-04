14,171 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 6,210.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

