Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $101.94 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.