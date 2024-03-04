Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) PT at $48.53

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

YETI opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

