Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB stock opened at C$27.00 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

