Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 98,191 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total transaction of $2,136,994.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,233,269.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $20,709,378 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1 %

MORN stock opened at $298.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day moving average is $261.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $301.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

