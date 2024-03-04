Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,987,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1,388.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

BSY stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

